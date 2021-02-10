Ian Blackford quoted a Trussell Trust report saying 830,000 UK children depend on emergency food parcels.

The SNP's Westminster leader called on the PM to match the "game-changing" child payment scheme introduced by Scotland's SNP government.

Boris Johnson said the UK government was helping families in a "tough time", and had "massively increased" funding for councils, and this showed the "vital strength" of the union.

