A Conservative MP was asked not to attend a Scouts event by one of its district commissioners so its non-political message would not be "muddied by recent controversial incidents and policies".

As Wrexham's Sarah Atherton was speaking in the Commons, a fellow Tory backbencher could be heard saying Scout movement leader Robert Baden-Powell "would be turning in his grave".

Commons leader Mark Spencer said he was "disappointed" to hear Ms Atherton's comments and said the Scouts were a non-political organisation, and traditionally had not got involved in politics.

In reply, a Scouts spokesperson later said: "Scout groups reflect the communities where they operate. In this case our local volunteer withdrew an invitation to their local MP based on the feelings of their local community.

"Scouting does not support any one political party and regularly engages with representatives from across the political spectrum."