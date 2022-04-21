Rishi Sunak says holding on to a US Green Card was a "legacy" of living and working there, and has asked the PM's independent adviser to review his disclosures.

The UK chancellor was giving his first interview since he was fined for attending a birthday party for the PM in Downing Street and breaking lockdown rules.

He also spoke to the BBC's Faisal Islam about the tax affairs of his wife Akshata Murty, saying she had "always followed the rules and all the laws".

