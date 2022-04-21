Starmer withdraws comments on PM, BBC and Ukraine

The Labour leader has withdrawn his criticism of Boris Johnson about the BBC's reporting of the Ukraine War.

Sir Keir Starmer said the "government has corrected the record" and said the PM's comments were about the Archbishop of Canterbury, and not directed at the BBC, and so he was "more than happy" and withdrew his comments made at Wednesday's PMQs.

Coverage of Thursday in the House of Commons

READ: Boris Johnson ignores Labour call to apologise to Archbishop