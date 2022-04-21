The PM said he was "very keen for every possible form of scrutiny" over claims he misled the House of Commons over lockdown parties.

He wanted investigators to "do their stuff" and then "knock this thing on the head".

Ahead of MPs looking, on Thursday, at Parliamentary action over the claims and fines, Boris Johnson said any potential Privileges Committee inquiry should be delayed until investigations already underway were completed.

A Metropolitan Police inquiry is ongoing and senior civil servant Sue Gray has yet to publish her final report into Partygate.