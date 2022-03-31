The chancellor jokes that he knows how Will Smith feels, after his wife was criticised.

Akshata Murthy, Rishi Sunak's wife, faced criticism over her family business links to Russia, while the actor slapped comedian Chris Rock who mocked Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss.

But the UK chancellor told Newscast's Laura Kuenssberg: "At least I didn't get up and slap anybody, which is good."

