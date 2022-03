The chancellor has said the hardest part of his job was "not being able to do everything" that people wanted him to do.

Speaking on BBC Newscast, Rishi Sunak said that borrowing lots more money ran the risk of "making the problem worse" while inflation and interest rates were going up.

And the chancellor told Laura Kuenssberg he was confident with the choices he had made.

