Labour is the only party with a policy to cut the cost of living as household bill as energy costs rise, say the party's leader.

Sir Keir Starmer was a windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas companies was a "practical plan" that could start immediately.

He was launching Labour's campaign for May's local elections, saying "Britain deserves better" than the government's "pathetic" response to the rising cost of living.

