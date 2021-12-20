Professor Lucy Easthope is one of the country’s foremost disaster planners and a member of the Cabinet Office’s behavioural sciences expert group. She has been at the scene of almost every global catastrophe over the last 20 years.

Professor Easthope joined Emma Barnett on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour to talk about her role and discuss the Government’s response to the pandemic.

She says that the Government were difficult to convince that a pandemic was a major risk.

The Government has been contacted for a comment.