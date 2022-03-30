The Liberal Democrat leader said refuges on the Poland-Ukraine have told him it was “just too complicated" to head to the UK.

Sir Ed Davey told how his grandmother welcomed Jewish refugees into her home during the Second World War, and asked why the UK was today insisting on visa forms, but most countries were not.

Boris Johnson told him not "deprecate what the UK is offering" and there was “no upper limit” on how many Ukrainians can come to the UK.

Coverage of PMQs and PM at liasion committee