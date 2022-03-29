Boris Johnson is "best placed to lead this country now" his former health secretary has said, despite a police investigation into whether government events broke Covid rules.

Matt Hancock said he would back the prime minister even if he received a fixed penalty notice for attending parties in Downing Street during lockdowns.

Mr Johnson received one of the 100 questionnaires sent by police concerning 12 events held in government buildings in 2020 and 2021. The police are set to issue 20 fines, but the recipients have not yet been named.