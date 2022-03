British people want a prime minister "they can trust and respect" Labour's Louise Haigh has said about Boris Johnson and Downing Street parties.

The shadow transport secretary was reacting to the Metropolitan Police issuing 20 fines over work parties in government buildings that broke Covid rules.

She said: "Any other prime minister, at any other point in our history, would have had the decency to resign by now."

