Rishi Sunak said measures outlined in the Spring Statement for the UK economy were a "progressive" package that would not add to inflationary pressures.

He was responding to Labour MP Angela Eagle, who said he had not helped people on benefits cope with rising energy prices, as she told the chancellor he had made real terms cuts in welfare and had put 1.3m people into "absolute poverty".

Mr Sunak was being questioned by MPs on the Treasury Select Committee. He said he was putting "significant money" into the pockets of the less well off.

Chancellor's Spring Statement coverage