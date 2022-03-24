Queen guitarist and animal rights campaigner Brian May has called for an end to the badger cull, as well as imports of fur and foie gras.

Speaking to the BBC, he said he was angry that “we cannot get these laws which protect animals through fast enough”.

Dr May, a co-director of Save Me, an animal rights trust, said banning the import of fur and foie gras should be “a no-brainer”.

“Fur is another example of something in this country of something that has been banned," he said.

"You’re not allowed to breed animals for fur in this country but we import millions of pounds worth of fur every year so it makes the law ineffective."

The Animals Abroad Bill, which has not yet been introduced to Parliament, will ban the import of hunting trophies.

The government is likely to drop plans to ban imports of fur and foie gras, amid cabinet opposition. The measures were due to be included in the Animals Abroad Bill.

The government said a final decision had not been taken but sources said the measures look set to be parked to allow other elements of the bill to progress.

A spokesperson for the government said it was "united in its commitment to upholding its world-leading standards in animal welfare".