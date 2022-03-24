Shapps on P&O sackings: We will change the law

The government will stop companies firing staff on-the-spot, after P&O Ferries “exploited a loophole” in current laws, the transport secretary has said.

Grant Shapps said there would be a "package of measures to make sure that situation is undone" next week after the ferry firm sacked 800 staff and then hired cheaper foreign workers.

