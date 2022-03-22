The Labour leader is asked three times about the future of 11 MPs who initially backed Stop The War's stance over Russia, before withdrawing their signatures.

Radio 4 World at One's Sarah Montague asked Sir Keir Starmer whether he wanted MPs, such as Diane Abbott, to stand for the party at the next election with his full support.

He said there was no place for "false equivalence" between Russian aggression and Nato action in a party he led, before adding "of course" he supported Labour MPs.

Tuesday's World at One in full