An emotional MP has told Child Q and every other little black girl in the country that "they do matter".

Florence Eshalomi was speaking in the Commons as MPs questioned Home Office Minister Kit Malthouse about the 15-year-old girl who was strip searched at school without her parents being contacted.

The Labour MP said there "clear safeguarding issues" over how the girl was treated two years ago.

