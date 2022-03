Transport Minister Robert Courts told the Commons he was "frankly angry" at the way P&O Ferries staff have been sacked with no notice and escorted off their ships.

He has told the company's management the treatment of "hard working, dedicated staff" was "wholly unacceptable".

Mr Courts said he would ask trade unions and Department for Work and Pensions staff to support staff who have lost their jobs.

