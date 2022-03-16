The Labour leader said the UK must stop its dependency on foreign gas and oil, but rely more on renewables and wind power with more nuclear power and retro-fitting homes.

Sir Keir Starmer said that “going cap-in-hand from dictator to dictator” was not an energy policy.

He spoke as Boris Johnson travels to Saudi Arabia, as many western nations looked to other countries for power supplies, away from Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

