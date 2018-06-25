Exterior works on Big Ben's Elizabeth Tower are drawing to a close and the removal of the scaffolding has unveiled the blue and gold colour scheme on the clock face, taking it back to its original design.

Work is still under way inside the building to ensure that the tower, which was completed in 1859, conforms to current building regulations and is fit for 21st Century use.

Once the bells are reconnected to the original Victorian clock mechanism they will ring out permanently once again.

The BBC has been given access inside the tower to look at what work has been carried out.

Restoration is due to be completed in the summer of 2022 to a budget of £79.7 million.

Producer: Nick Raikes