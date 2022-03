The UK needs to stand up to Vladimir Putin's "bullying" and "blackmail" and stop the western addiction to Russian hydrocarbons, Boris Johnson has said.

He called the Russian president a "pusher" over the supply of fuel, and described how the UK should talk to other producers and move away from Russian oil and gas.

The UK PM has been meeting leaders from the Baltic and Scandinavian states over the invasion of Ukraine.

