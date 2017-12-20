A Labour member of the House of Lords was told off for falling asleep in the debating chamber.

Lord Young of Norwood Green wanted to take part in a debate about draft regulations on genetically modified organisms late on Monday evening.

But as he started speaking he was reprimanded by government whip Lady Bloomfield who said: "The noble Lord was fast asleep for the entire duration of the minister's speech."

When Lord Young started to respond Lady Bloomfield replied: "I had to send a note to you in order to wake you up by the doorkeeper."