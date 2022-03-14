The sponsorship scheme for Ukrainians should keep essential checks but drop the “excessive bureaucracy” says Lisa Nandy.

The shadow foreign secretary asked for an assurance it would not leave refugees “to get on Instagram and advertise themselves” hoping British families would notice them.

She said Michael Gove had a role in matching families and British sponsors, and not just to take the credit for a “DIY asylum scheme”.

Ms Nandy claimed the Homes for Ukraine scheme meant applicants had to fill in a 50-page online form and supply documents they would not have.

Live news and updates on Ukraine war

Ukraine war: Details of new UK visa scheme for refugees announced

Ukraine war: 'No cap' on refugees under new UK visa scheme