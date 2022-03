Michael Gove has sets out how British sponsors can take in refugees in the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

He said British people had "opened their hearts" and hoped many would also open their homes and take in Ukrainians.

The housing and communities secretary said the initial sponsorship scheme would be for people with known connections.

