Sir Ed Davey calls for Home Secretary Priti Patel to be sacked over Ukrainian refugees
The leader of the Liberal Democrats has called on the prime minister to sack Priti Patel over her handling of the Ukrainian refugee crisis.
Speaking at his party's spring conference in York, Sir Ed Davey said the government had "been found wanting" when it came to helping those fleeing war.
And he said the home secretary's response was "utterly shameful", claiming she had "slammed the door" in the face of refugees.