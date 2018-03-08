Jess Phillips - Labour's shadow minister for domestic violence and safeguarding - has named all the women who have been killed in the UK by men over the past 12 months.

In what has become an annual event, the Birmingham Yardley MP was allowed extra time to name each one in a Parliamentary debate on International Women's Day. She thanked the Counting Dead Women Project, which provides the names.

The Labour MP recalled how last year’s list ended with the name of Sarah Everard, who was murdered by a Metropolitan Police officer.

“Here are the names of the women killed since that so that supposedly watershed moment,” she told MPs.

