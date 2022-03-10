Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has said her focus was on protecting Chelsea Football Club, its fans and the "national game" despite owner Roman Abramovich being sanctioned.

The aim of the measures was to ensure Mr Abramovich cannot benefit from club revenues because of his links to Vladimir Putin who was "mounting a barbaric and evil attack" against Ukraine.

She was asked to explain why it has taken so long to sanction the Russian businessman. The measures still allow Mr Abramovich to sell the club, but he cannot benefit financially from the sale.

