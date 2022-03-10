Yvette Cooper has told MPs Home Secretary Priti Patel should "hand the job over to somebody else" if she could not help Ukrainians heading to the UK more quickly.

The shadow home secretary said the Home Office response had been a "total disgrace" that brought shame on the UK, with people unable to get appointments at visa centres and left to queue up for days in freezing weather.

She welcomed the virtual application system, going live on Tuesday, but questioned why it took so long.

