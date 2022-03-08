The number of visas issued to Ukrainians refugees will "ramp up each day” Immigration Minister Kevin Foster has told MPs.

But, he claimed some people turning up at Calais to get in to the UK were “pretending” to be Ukrainian, as he drew comparisons with Russians who went to Salisbury Cathedral claiming to be tourists.

He was responding to an urgent question from Labour’s Yvette Cooper calling for more emergency visa centres and questioning the location and lack of interview slots available existing sites in Belgium, Poland and France.

Refugees held up by UK Home Office bureaucracy - Labour