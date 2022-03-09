The SNP Westminster leader has listed European countries that have taken in more Ukrainian refugees than the UK, as he questioned the prime minister in the Commons.

Ian Blackford said the numbers told a "devastating truth" and claimed the home secretary had overseen a response that was one of the slowest, most bureaucratic and incompetent in Europe.

Boris Johnson said the UK figures would rise sharply, were uncapped and would reach the "hundreds of thousands".

Live news and updates on Ukraine war