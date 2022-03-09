The best way to protect Ukrainian skies is through "anti-air weaponry" which the UK is now supplying, Liz Truss has said.

The British foreign secretary was asked by the BBC's Sarah Smith about renewed calls for a no-fly zone by Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, after Wednesday’s bombing of a children's hospital in Mariupol.

Ms Truss said the attack was "absolutely abhorrent, reckless and appalling” and that the UK was at the forefront of supplying humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

She was speaking at a news conference in Washington DC, alongside US Secretary of State Antony Blinken after the two held talks.

Ukraine has repeatedly called for the establishment of a no-fly zone, but Nato countries saying it would escalate the conflict.

Ukraine war: Maternity hospital hit by Russian shelling