A Labour MP said it was not too late for the Home Office to listen to criticism and speed up compensation payments to the Windrush generation.

Diane Abbott said some ministers did not respect those involved or understand the humiliation they had faced, but were "waiting for this generation to pass away".

Thousands of people who came to the UK in the 1950s and 1960s are still awaiting decisions on their applications for compensation, while more are still eligible to apply.

