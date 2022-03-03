The UK has sent three planes with 320,000 medical items this week to help people in Ukraine, says the health secretary.

Sajid Javid said Britain would do "whatever is needed for as long as is necessary" to help Ukrainians in their homeland, neighbouring countries or in the UK, and the aid package would rise to at least £220m.

The latest plane went via Poland and Mr Javid is asked if there is a need for a "humanitarian corridor" into Ukraine.

