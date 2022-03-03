The Putin regime “must lose in Ukraine” and Nato must “contain this aggression”, the UK foreign secretary has told Baltic leaders.

Speaking in Vilnius alongside politicians from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, Liz Truss said “we need to go further” on reducing European dependency on Russian fuel and energy supplies, and keep Russia out of the Swift banking system.

She said Britain stood with its “brave allies” in the Baltic states “to ensure Putin loses”.

Updates on Russia-Ukraine war