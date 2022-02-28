Dr Nataliya Rumyantseva has told how her mother made the journey from Ukraine to Hungary and Paris but failed to get to the UK.

She joined Valentyna Klymova in Paris but her mother was not allowed to leave France for the UK, as she did not have a visa allowing her entry.

The pair were talking to BBC political correspondent Ione Wells about the journey made by foot, car, train and plane and the mother described President Putin as a "beast" who had to be stopped.

