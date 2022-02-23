UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said the Russian president has made the mistake of having no allies in his actions, comparing him to Tsar Nicholas I during the Crimean War.

Mr Wallace, a former Scots Guards officer, claimed Vladimir Putin had gone "full tonto" over actions ordering troops into Ukraine.

Watch his unguarded comments, which came as the minister chatted with the home secretary and serving military personnel.

