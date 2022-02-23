PMQs: Blackford and Johnson on Russian spending in UK
Ian Blackford has said that Russian oligarchs “weren't stopped, they were encouraged” when giving “golden handshakes” in Britain.
The SNP Westminster leader said they had given £2.3m to the Conservatives since Boris Johnson came to office, which he claimed was a block to further sanctions against Russia.
The PM denied raising money from oligarchs, but instead from people on the electoral register. And he criticised former SNP leader Alex Salmond, a leading presenter on the Russia Today TV channel.
