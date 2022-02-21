Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that free coronavirus testing for the general public will end from 1 April, including for those with symptoms.

Free tests will, however, still be available for older and more vulnerable people with symptoms, he told MPs.

Testing for Covid on a large scale is “much less important and much less valuable” with Omicron, he said.

Mr Johnson told MPs that testing, tracing and isolation had had a bigger budget than the Home Office last year.

