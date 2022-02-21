There has been a “continued increase in troop numbers” by Russian forces near Ukraine, the UK defence secretary has said.

Ben Wallace was updating British MPs on the tensions around the Ukrainian border, and again called on Russia to not invade.

He said Russia had not fulfilled its pledge to pull troops of out Belarus after a military drill and the exercise had been extended.

He also said Vladimir Putin risked a “humanitarian crisis, instability and widespread suffering” for Ukrainians and Russians.

