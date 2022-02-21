Boris Johnson has told MPs about his plans to scrap all remaining Covid legal restrictions in England.

This will start with ending the need to self-isolate after a positive test from Thursday and will also see an end to routine contact tracing.

His statement in the Commons came after a Cabinet meeting, amid reports of tensions over the future of free lateral flow tests, and ahead of a press conference on Monday evening.

He had told MPs ahead of the recess about his intention to end the rules "a full month" earlier than the previous planned date on 24 March.

