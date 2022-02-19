The UK Prime Minister has said evidence points to Vladimir Putin planning what could be the "biggest war in Europe since 1945" as Western nations warn a Russian invasion of Ukraine could be imminent.

Boris Johnson added people need to understand the "sheer cost in human life" that the outbreak of war in Ukraine could entail for both sides.

Russia has repeatedly denied having plans to invade Ukraine, saying troops are conducting military exercises in the region, accusing the West of "hysteria".

