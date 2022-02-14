UK PM says Ukraine is in a very dangerous situation

As fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine increase, the UK prime minister said the situation is "on the edge of a precipice" but added that there is still time for Russia to step back.

Boris Johnson called for EU to "get Nord Stream out of the bloodstream" and explore alternatives to Russian gas to allow the block to impose sanctions on Russia if they invade.

Russia has denied any plans to invade Ukraine, despite 100,000 soldiers gathering on Ukraine's borders.