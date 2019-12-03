Sir Keir Starmer has said former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn had a "very different view" to him on Britain's relations with Nato.

The current Labour leader is asked by the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg how he could have served under his predecessor if he did not agree with his views over defence.

Sir Keir said he had "unshakeable support" for Nato, and that he spoke out at the time but it had been the "right thing" to stay in his position and fight for his beliefs.