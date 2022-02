Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says the party will not be "influenced by threats" after its biggest backer said it may cut funding.

Unite union boss Sharon Graham has threatened to withdraw support over a council pay dispute in Coventry.

Sir Keir told the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg he was happy to debate merits of industrial disputes.

But he added he was "not going to be influenced by those who say we'll only provide money if you do 'x'."