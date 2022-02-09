Boris Johnson has been asked to explain a new photograph that appears to show him and others with alcohol, food and people wearing tinsel at a Christmas party during lockdown.

Labour MP Fabian Hamilton raised the image, which was published just as PMQs started, and asked the PM if it was like “like one of the Christmas parties he told us never happened".

Mr Johnson said the Leeds North East MP had spoken “completely in error”.

