The Mayor of London has said wants a plan from the Metropolitan Police commissioner within weeks on how to "win back the trust and confidence" of the public.

Sadiq Khan met Dame Cressida Dick last week after the police watchdog found "disgraceful" misogyny, discrimination, bullying and sexual harassment among PCs based at Charing Cross.

