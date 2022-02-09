The PM has told the House of Commons that he intends to end the remaining Covid restrictions in England “a full month early”.

Boris Johnson said he would present the government’s strategy for living with Covid to MPs on the first day back after recess later in February.

He said that “provided the current encouraging trends in the data continue”, all “domestic” restrictions will end – including the requirement to self-isolate if you test positive.

The current restrictions expire on 24 March.

PMQs: Live coverage of PMQs and the House of Commons