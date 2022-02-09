Nurses will face a £275-a-year "pay cut" from April if the planned National Insurance rise goes ahead, the SNP Westminster leader has said.

Ian Blackford told MPs that the PM was rearranging the deckchairs in his government as people faced a "Tory cost of living crisis", with tax rises and "soaring" energy bills.

Boris Johnson said the government needed to clear the Covid backlog in the NHS, and staff were being recruited, adding: "We value our nurses, we love our NHS and we're paying for it.”

