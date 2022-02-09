Tory donor: Leaders who lose moral authority should quit

A financier who has donated more than £3m to the Conservative Party in recent years has told the BBC that leaders who “lose moral authority” should leave politics.

John Armitage said he was “tremendously” upset by Mr Johnson’s government and “serious” politicians were needed to meet global challenges.

He has given the Tories more than £500,000 since Mr Johnson became PM but donated £12,500 last year to Labour.

When asked if he thought Mr Johnson’s leadership was "past the point of no return", Mr Armitage told BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg: "Well, personally yes."

“I find the lack of honour inherent in modern politics incredibly distressing,” he said.