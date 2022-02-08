Labour MP Kim Leadbeater, the sister of murdered Labour MP Jo Cox, told BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour presenter Emma Barnett she thought Boris Johnson was stoking public anger.

Downing Street has said the PM will not be apologising for claiming that the Labour leader, while director of public prosecutions, failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile for sexual assault - a claim that is false.

There have been renewed calls for Mr Johnson to retract the comments after Sir Keir Starmer was targeted by a gang of protestors near Parliament - behaviour which the PM has described as ‘disgraceful’.

